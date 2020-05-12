UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrats Raise More Than $60Mln In A Single Month For Joe Biden - Presidential Campaign

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:50 AM

Democrats Raise More Than $60Mln in a Single Month for Joe Biden - Presidential Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Democratic Party and related groups have raised more than $60 million in April for former Vice President Joe Biden's bid to defeat President Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election, the Biden campaign said in a statement.

"I'm proud to announce that for the month of April, we raised $60.

5 million between my campaign and the Democratic National Committee," Biden said in the statement on Monday.

The average campaign contribution was $32.63, the statement noted.

Biden is the Democratic Party's presumptive candidate after he swept most of the later Primary elections and competing candidates pulled out of the race.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held from August 17 to August 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Related Topics

Election Trump Milwaukee April August November 2020 From Race Million

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

2 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

2 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

2 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

2 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.