Democrats Raise More Than $60Mln in a Single Month for Joe Biden - Presidential Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Democratic Party and related groups have raised more than $60 million in April for former Vice President Joe Biden's bid to defeat President Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election, the Biden campaign said in a statement.

"I'm proud to announce that for the month of April, we raised $60.

5 million between my campaign and the Democratic National Committee," Biden said in the statement on Monday.

The average campaign contribution was $32.63, the statement noted.

Biden is the Democratic Party's presumptive candidate after he swept most of the later Primary elections and competing candidates pulled out of the race.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to be held from August 17 to August 20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.