Democrats, Republicans In US Congress Close Ranks On Funds To Fight Coronavirus - Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 10:59 PM

Democrats, Republicans in US Congress Close Ranks on Funds to Fight Coronavirus - Pelosi

Congressional negotiators neared a bipartisan agreement on funding the United States' response to the novel coronavirus in talks Thursday morning, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Congressional negotiators neared a bipartisan agreement on funding the United States' response to the novel coronavirus in talks Thursday morning, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters.

"We're coming close to a bipartisan agreement in the congress on how we can go forward with a number. That is a good start," Pelosi said on Thursday.

Pelosi added that the negotiations on Thursday morning delayed her arrival for her weekly press conference.

President Donald Trump has proposed $2.5 billion package to fight the novel coronavirus while Democrats are seeking $8.5 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the first possible case of the virus in the United States in an individual who had not traveled abroad or come in contact with someone known to have been exposed.

About 60 Americans are believed infected with no deaths so far, according to media reports.

