UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrats, Republicans Remain Far Apart On Next COVID-19 Relief Bill - Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Democrats, Republicans Remain Far Apart on Next COVID-19 Relief Bill - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Efforts to craft the next COVID-19 relief bill remain deadlocked over Democratic attempts to bailout poorly run, overtaxed cities while Republicans seek a narrower effort that targets people for direct payments and protection against evictions for failure to pay mortgages and rent, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're want to work on the evictions so that people don't get evicted, we work on the payments for the people," Trump said. "We're focused on those two things we want to take care of them now the rest we can discuss later."

Trump backs a $1 trillion bill drafted by Republicans in the US Senate while Democrats in the House of Representatives back their $3 trillion Heroes Act, which includes massive payments to states, cities and other local governments to ease COVID-19-related financial woes.

Related Topics

Senate Rent Trump Democrats

Recent Stories

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

1 hour ago

14th Ras Al Khaimah Government Excellence Awards w ..

2 hours ago

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivi ..

2 hours ago

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.