Democrats, Republicans Remain Far Apart on Next COVID-19 Relief Bill - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Efforts to craft the next COVID-19 relief bill remain deadlocked over Democratic attempts to bailout poorly run, overtaxed cities while Republicans seek a narrower effort that targets people for direct payments and protection against evictions for failure to pay mortgages and rent, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're want to work on the evictions so that people don't get evicted, we work on the payments for the people," Trump said. "We're focused on those two things we want to take care of them now the rest we can discuss later."

Trump backs a $1 trillion bill drafted by Republicans in the US Senate while Democrats in the House of Representatives back their $3 trillion Heroes Act, which includes massive payments to states, cities and other local governments to ease COVID-19-related financial woes.