Democrats Retain Control Of US House Of Representatives - CNN
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The Democrat Party will retain control of the US House of Representatives, CNN projected on Saturday.
Democrats currently hold a 232-197 majority in the House, although the Republican Party is expected to narrow the gap by at least five seats once all of the US general election results are tabulated, defying pre-election expectations.