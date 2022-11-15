UrduPoint.com

Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With China Will Continue After Biden-Xi Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With China Will Continue After Biden-Xi Meeting

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and Asia Subcommittee head Ami Bera said on Tuesday that they hope high-level engagements between the United States and China will continue following President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Indonesia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and Asia Subcommittee head Ami Bera said on Tuesday that they hope high-level engagements between the United States and China will continue following President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

"We welcome the summit meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi as there is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy," the lawmakers said in a statement. "We hope these high-level engagements continue and look forward to working with the Biden administration to ensure the United States maintains strong guardrails to stabilize the US-PRC (People's Republic of China) relationship, while also continuing to hold the PRC accountable for its violations of accepted norms."

The lawmakers said in the statement that China should work with the United States to restore and strengthen bilateral crisis communication as well as management mechanisms.

In addition, the United States and China should also engage to pursue cooperation on global challenges, the statement added.

Biden and Xi discussed a range of issues during their meeting on Monday, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the conflict in Ukraine, human rights and the One China policy. The two leaders reached a mutual understanding with one another in the course of their talks, Biden said.

The statement comes alongside the release of an annual report to Congress by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission earlier on Tuesday. The commission recommended that Congress take such steps as preparing retaliatory trade measures against China and order a Defense Department assessment of how to bolster the United States' ability to help defend Taiwan.

Following his meeting with Xi, Biden said he does not believe an invasion of Taiwan by China is imminent and that there need not be a "new Cold War." Biden also said he reiterated to Xi that the One China policy has not changed and the United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.

Related Topics

Ukraine China Indonesia United States Congress Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Imran ridiculing nation, his motives to be exposed ..

Imran ridiculing nation, his motives to be exposed soon: Rana Sanaullah

4 seconds ago
 AJK President warns India against any misadventure ..

AJK President warns India against any misadventure against the liberated AJK ter ..

6 seconds ago
 Fifteen Energy Facilities Damaged in Ukraine on Tu ..

Fifteen Energy Facilities Damaged in Ukraine on Tuesday - Zelenskyy's Office

9 seconds ago
 Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republican ..

Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republicans Can Block Ukraine Aid in Nex ..

3 minutes ago
 ECC allows continuation of PM relief package to KP ..

ECC allows continuation of PM relief package to KPK, approves funds for PSM gas ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If U ..

Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If US Stops Speculations - Bout's ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.