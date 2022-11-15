Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With China Will Continue After Biden-Xi Meeting

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and Asia Subcommittee head Ami Bera said on Tuesday that they hope high-level engagements between the United States and China will continue following President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Indonesia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and Asia Subcommittee head Ami Bera said on Tuesday that they hope high-level engagements between the United States and China will continue following President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

"We welcome the summit meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi as there is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy," the lawmakers said in a statement. "We hope these high-level engagements continue and look forward to working with the Biden administration to ensure the United States maintains strong guardrails to stabilize the US-PRC (People's Republic of China) relationship, while also continuing to hold the PRC accountable for its violations of accepted norms."

The lawmakers said in the statement that China should work with the United States to restore and strengthen bilateral crisis communication as well as management mechanisms.

In addition, the United States and China should also engage to pursue cooperation on global challenges, the statement added.

Biden and Xi discussed a range of issues during their meeting on Monday, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the conflict in Ukraine, human rights and the One China policy. The two leaders reached a mutual understanding with one another in the course of their talks, Biden said.

The statement comes alongside the release of an annual report to Congress by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission earlier on Tuesday. The commission recommended that Congress take such steps as preparing retaliatory trade measures against China and order a Defense Department assessment of how to bolster the United States' ability to help defend Taiwan.

Following his meeting with Xi, Biden said he does not believe an invasion of Taiwan by China is imminent and that there need not be a "new Cold War." Biden also said he reiterated to Xi that the One China policy has not changed and the United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo.