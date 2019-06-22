Democrats Seek to Restore Central America Aid Trump Cut Earlier This Week - Legislation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Democrats controlling the House of Representatives have proposed restoring most of the aid to the governments of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador cut earlier this week by President Donald Trump in a new aid bill.

"[I]f the Secretary of State suspends assistance for the central government of El Salvador, Guatemala, or Honduras... not less than 75 percent of the funds for such central government shall be reprogrammed for assistance through nongovernmental organizations or local government entities," the bill said on Friday.

According to published reports, the Trump administration plans to cut or suspend up to $550 million in aid to the three Central American countries in response to their failure to take effective action to stop the flow of refugees through Mexico to try and illegally enter the United States.

"[N]ot less than $615 million shall be made available for assistance for countries in Central America, of which not less than $452 million shall be for assistance for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras to implement the United States Strategy for Engagement in Central America," the bill said.

The Republican-run Senate this week approved $4.6 billion in aid for humanitarian relief to the flood of attempted illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border. The bill in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives is similar in funding, apart from also restoring aid to the three Central America nations.