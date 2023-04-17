UrduPoint.com

Democrats Slam House Hearing On Crime In Manhattan As Political Stunt To Protect Trump

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Democrats Slam House Hearing on Crime in Manhattan as Political Stunt to Protect Trump

New York Congressman Jerry Nadler slammed House Republicans on Monday for holding a House Judiciary Committee hearing on violent crime in Manhattan to "protect their political patron Donald Trump," who was recently indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 counts of falsifying business records

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) New York Congressman Jerry Nadler slammed House Republicans on Monday for holding a House Judiciary Committee hearing on violent crime in Manhattan to "protect their political patron Donald Trump," who was recently indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

"Committee Republicans designed this hearing to intimidate and deter the duly-elected district attorney of Manhattan from doing the work his constituents elected him to do," Nadler said in opening remarks during the hearing. "They are using their public offices and the resources of this committee to protect their political patron Donald Trump. It is an outrageous abuse of power."

On the other hand, Committee Chairman Jim Jordan accused Bragg of being soft on crime and "using his office to do the bidding of left-wing campaign funders." He noted the police reported that a third of all shoplifting arrests in New York City last year involved the same 327 people.

The committee organized eight witnesses to testify about Bragg's alleged ineptitude in prosecuting crime in Manhattan, some of whom insisted that they did not care about politics. For example, Jose Alba, a former clerk at a bodega, complained of being charged with murder and held without medical treatment in Rikers Island after stabbing a customer who attacked him in self-defense. He said he suffered physical and mental trauma from his "unlawful arrest and incarceration" although the charges were ultimately dropped. Madeline Brame, chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council, complained that charges against two defendants who participated in the gang murder of her son were downgraded after Bragg came into office in 2022.

Nadler insisted the evidence indicated that "New York remains one of the safest big cities in America," despite Republican talking points to the contrary.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Business Trump Same Manhattan New York All From

Recent Stories

US Warns of Possible Evasion of Russian Oil Price ..

US Warns of Possible Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

7 minutes ago
 Bank of Russia Not Planning New Currency Restricti ..

Bank of Russia Not Planning New Currency Restrictions, May Adjust Existing Ones ..

7 minutes ago
 ASP visits churches to review security

ASP visits churches to review security

9 minutes ago
 Federal Govt files application for early hearing i ..

Federal Govt files application for early hearing in contempt case against Imran ..

9 minutes ago
 Biden's Approval Rating Remains Negative in 40 Sta ..

Biden's Approval Rating Remains Negative in 40 States - Poll

9 minutes ago
 Russian Energy Ministry Considers Projects to Crea ..

Russian Energy Ministry Considers Projects to Create Commercial Capacity for Oil ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.