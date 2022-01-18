UrduPoint.com

Democrats Stare Down Defeat In Voting Rights Push

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Democrats stare down defeat in voting rights push

US Democrats were expected to plow ahead Tuesday with an almost certainly doomed effort to enact sweeping voting rights reforms they argue would protect democracy against threats posed by Republicans

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :US Democrats were expected to plow ahead Tuesday with an almost certainly doomed effort to enact sweeping voting rights reforms they argue would protect democracy against threats posed by Republicans.

President Joe Biden is pressing Congress to pass two major bills broadening access to the ballot box, placing tougher conditions on states attempting to change voting laws and protecting election officials from undue influence.

The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House last week in a package that has majority support among senators.

But neither has anywhere close to the 60 votes required to pass the 50-50 split upper chamber, with Republicans characterizing the push as a divisive Federal power grab.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that members would return following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend to take up the vote in any case.

Senators will be on the floor to debate the proposal over the next two days, at least, with a vote expected any time from Wednesday onwards.

Schumer has threatened in the near-certain event that the package fails to have a vote on changing the Senate's filibuster rule -- the 60-vote threshold required to pass most bills.

This would succeed with a simple majority but is also set to fail, after two moderate Democrats last week dealt a death blow to the idea.

Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema insisted in a speech on the Senate floor that she would not support doing away with protections for the minority party.

"I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division infecting our country," Sinema said.

West Virginia's Joe Manchin followed suit, saying in a statement he would not "vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster.

" - Assault on democracy - Republican-run states across America have spent the last year leveraging defeated former president Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on democracy.

A group of civil rights leaders reportedly attempted to impress upon Sinema in a video call last week that no major voting rights bill could ever win 60 votes in the deeply partisan Senate.

Sinema continues to say however that a filibuster carveout would be bad for the country, and that Republicans could use it in the future to hold a simple-majority vote to undo whatever voting legislation Democrats passed.

Democratic House Majority Whip James Clyburn, an 81-year-old veteran of the 1960s fight for civil rights, said Sunday the bills were "on life support." The South Carolina congressman was asked on CNN about Sinema's prediction that Republican senators would simply turn the tables the next time they are in the majority.

"I would wish they would stop that foolishness because if we do not protect the vote with everything that we've got, we will not have a country to protect going forward," Clyburn said.

With the push for broad voting rights reform on track to come up short, Democrats have the option of pursuing narrower efforts to safeguard elections.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have signalled support for eliminating ambiguities in the poorly-worded Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Trump demanded that his vice president Mike Pence use those ambiguities to block certification of the 2020 election results -- which Pence ultimately refused to do.

Related Topics

Election Senate Minority Democracy Vote Threatened Trump Split Virginia Chamber Democrats Congress Sunday 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Govt inviting political parties for talks on South ..

Govt inviting political parties for talks on South Punjab legislation: Qureshi

49 seconds ago
 Queiroz brushes off criticism as Egypt eye last 16 ..

Queiroz brushes off criticism as Egypt eye last 16

50 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns petition seeking disqualifi ..

Supreme Court adjourns petition seeking disqualification of CM Sindh Syed Murad ..

53 seconds ago
 Attack on Islamabad police is terrorist act: Sheik ..

Attack on Islamabad police is terrorist act: Sheikh Rashid

55 seconds ago
 AMC's Major General Waseem promoted to rank of Lie ..

AMC's Major General Waseem promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

4 minutes ago
 Alhamra to organize 24th Drama Festival from Jan 2 ..

Alhamra to organize 24th Drama Festival from Jan 20

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.