Democrats Still Hope To Pass Floyd Police Reform With Republican Support - Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US House Democrats remain hopeful they can pass the George Floyd Police Reform Bill into law with bipartisan Republican support, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday on the first anniversary of Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis.

"[W]e remain hopeful that we will, in a bipartisan spirit, reach agreement and pass this legislation in its final form," Pelosi said in a press release.

Democratic Senator Cory Booker and Republican Senator Tim Scott were still seeking to reach a compromise version of the proposed legislation while in the House, Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security Chair Karen Bass was also engaged in negotiations, Pelosi said.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unemployed African American with a criminal record and drug addiction died when police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to his neck for nine minutes. A trial determined "beyond reasonable doubt" that Chauvin's actions violated police rules of engagement and became a major factor in Floyd's death.

In April 2021, the former officer was found guilty of a second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter potentially facing up to 75 years in jail.

