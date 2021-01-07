UrduPoint.com
Democrats Take US Senate With 2nd Georgia Win - NBC Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Democrats have taken control of the US Senate after Jon Ossoff won a run-off election in the state of Georgia along with his party colleague Raphael Warnock, NBC news projected on Wednesday, in a victory that could enable President-elect Joe Biden to more easily advance his agenda over the next four years.

The NBC projection came after the Associate Press and other mediate outlets earlier declared Democrat Raphael Warnock the winner over incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler in the state's other race.

Both victories, if validated, will give the Democrats control of the US Senate with a 50-50 split in seats between the two political parties and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold the tie-breaking 101st vote in her position as Senate president.

More Stories From World

