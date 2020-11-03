(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The US Democratic Party might force Joe Biden, a democratic candidate, out of office if he wins the Tuesday presidential election in the United States, Rudy Giuliani, a personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, told RT in a program published on Tuesday.

"The Democrat Party has plans for Joe Biden. There is no question. There are two major things they can take him out of the office any time they want. They could get 10 psychiatrists to say he is suffering from dementia because he is," Giuliani said, in the interview in the Going Underground program on RT.

He added that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to establish a special commission that would determine if a US president is mentally fit to lead the country targets Biden more than Trump.

In addition, democrats could use information concerning alleged corruption involving Hunter Biden, a son of the former vice president, to pressure his father, according to Trump's lawyer.

Hunter Biden allegedly used his father's position to make deals with Ukraine and Chinese businesses, while the presidential candidate has denied any involvement in these dealings.

During the interview, Giuliani also criticized the big tech and media for their negative stance on Trump and for hiding "crucial information about a presidential election."

The voting is already underway in the country after the first polling station opened early on Tuesday.