Democrats To Boycott Senate Judiciary Panel Vote On Trump's Supreme Court Pick - Schumer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:20 AM

Democrats to Boycott Senate Judiciary Panel Vote on Trump's Supreme Court Pick - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement said Democrats will boycott the Senate Judiciary panel's vote to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.

"Democrats will boycott the illegitimate markup tomorrow of Judge Barrett's nomination in Judiciary and not provide the quorum required," Schumer said via Twitter on Wednesday. "Health care is at stake. Rights are at stake. But the GOP's showing they're concerned only with raw political power. We will not stop fighting."

Schumer said in a separate statement that he will force a vote to adjourn the Senate until after the November 3 election, adding that Republicans are using an illegitimate process to fast-track Barrett's confirmation.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that the Senate will vote on Monday to confirm Barrett as a justice of the Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Barrett's admission would expand conservative majority on the court to six against three liberals.

Many Democrats have therefore called on for a Democratic president and Senate majority if elected on November 3 to expand or "pack" the court to enable the appointment of at least four more liberal justices to ensure an ideological majority.

