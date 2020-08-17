Democrats to Run Biggest Ever Voter Protection Push in US Election - Biden Campaign Chief

The Democratic Party is mounting the largest voter protection organization in the history of US national elections for the November presidential vote, Joe Biden campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley-Dillon said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Democratic Party is mounting the largest voter protection organization in the history of US national elections for the November presidential vote, Joe Biden campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley-Dillon said on Monday.

"We will have the largest voter protection effort that has ever been mounted in a presidential campaign," O'Malley-Dillon told an online forum hosted by the Washington Post newspaper.

O'Malley-Dillon said the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign had prepared teams of lawyers to take legal action wherever they saw evidence of efforts at voter suppression.

She added that the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives was also ready to initiate new legislation during the remaining two-and-a-half months of the campaign if required to strengthen Federal enforcement of voters protection.

The voter protection operation would be a comprehensive one and would also ensure that the US Postal Service had the resources to operate effectively and securely to carry and protect the record number of votes expected to be cast through the mail, O'Malley-Dillon said.