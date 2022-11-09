Democrats to Win US Senate Races in California, Oregon, Republicans in Idaho - Fox News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Democrats are set to win the US Senate races in the states of California and Oregon while Republicans will win in Idaho, Fox news projected.

Democratic Senator Alex Padilla is projected to win the Senate race in California and Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon is also projected to win reelection, the media outlet projected.

Republican incumbent Mike Crapo is projected to win reelection in Idaho, according to Fox News.