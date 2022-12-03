Democrats 'Turning Their Backs' on Iowa After Party Panel Votes to Delay Caucus - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The Democratic Party is turning its back on the people of Iowa after a panel voted to reschedule the party's nomination process to remove the state's caucus from its traditional place at the start of the cycle, former US President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"Joe Biden and the Democrats are playing their liberal politics by turning their backs on the good, hard-working people of Iowa who deserve to have their voices heard. I have insisted that Iowa remain first," Trump said on Friday. "I can't wait to be back in Iowa. Stay tuned and see you in the very near future!"

Earlier on Friday, a Democratic National Committee (DNC) rulemaking panel voted to place the South Carolina Primary at the start of their nomination process, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan.

The Iowa caucus has traditionally kicked off the parties' presidential nomination process in the United States.

The full DNC will determine whether to ratify the proposal, which is backed by Biden, early next year.

Last month, Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann told US media that he would like both parties to hold their caucuses on the same day, but that he will move the date if need be to ensure the state's Republican caucus remains the first in the nation.