Democrats Urge Biden Administration to Halt ICE Contracts With Prisons - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Biden administration must end all contracts that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has with private prison contractors, 24 Democratic members of Congress led by US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar wrote in a letter on Monday.

"We urge the Biden administration to release an additional Executive Order announcing a plan to phase out contracts between ICE and state, county, and local jails and prisons," the letter to Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

ICE operates a network of more than 200 detention facilities and the majority of them function through contracts between ICE or, less commonly, the US Marshals Service, and localities for the purposes of detaining immigrants, the lawmakers noted.

"The Biden administration has already taken an important step ...via the 'Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities,' released on January 26, which instructed the Department of Justice to phase out its use of private prisons," the letter said.

The members of Congress wrote that they supported the calls from more than 70 Congressional offices to expand the Executive Order to incorporate privately operated immigration detention facilities under ICE, the letter said.