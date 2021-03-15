UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrats Urge Biden Administration To Halt ICE Contracts With Prisons - Letter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Democrats Urge Biden Administration to Halt ICE Contracts With Prisons - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Biden administration must end all contracts that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has with private prison contractors, 24 Democratic members of Congress led by US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar wrote in a letter on Monday.

"We urge the Biden administration to release an additional Executive Order announcing a plan to phase out contracts between ICE and state, county, and local jails and prisons," the letter to Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

ICE operates a network of more than 200 detention facilities and the majority of them function through contracts between ICE or, less commonly, the US Marshals Service, and localities for the purposes of detaining immigrants, the lawmakers noted.

"The Biden administration has already taken an important step ...via the 'Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the Use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities,' released on January 26, which instructed the Department of Justice to phase out its use of private prisons," the letter said.

The members of Congress wrote that they supported the calls from more than 70 Congressional offices to expand the Executive Order to incorporate privately operated immigration detention facilities under ICE, the letter said.

Related Topics

January Congress Criminals All From

Recent Stories

No fee increase at Dubai schools for 2021-22 acade ..

14 minutes ago

CBUAE’s Targeted Economic Support Scheme marks o ..

43 minutes ago

Public Prosecution highlights potential punishment ..

58 minutes ago

Mohamed Al Hashemi of Majid Al Futtaim named World ..

59 minutes ago

DMCC welcomes ‘The Place Business Centre’ to i ..

59 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.