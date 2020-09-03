Democrats Urge Mnuchin to Sanction Russia for Seeking to Interfere in US Election - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Congressional Democrats on Thursday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urging him to impose right away additional sanctions against Russia over the country's alleged plans to interfere in the upcoming US election.

"We write to urge you immediately to impose sanctions on individuals, entities and governmental actors seeking to interfere in the 2020 US election," the letter said.