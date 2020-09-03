UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democrats Urge Mnuchin To Sanction Russia For Seeking To Interfere In US Election - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Democrats Urge Mnuchin to Sanction Russia for Seeking to Interfere in US Election - Letter

Congressional Democrats on Thursday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urging him to impose right away additional sanctions against Russia over the country's alleged plans to interfere in the upcoming US election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Congressional Democrats on Thursday sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urging him to impose right away additional sanctions against Russia over the country's alleged plans to interfere in the upcoming US election.

"We write to urge you immediately to impose sanctions on individuals, entities and governmental actors seeking to interfere in the 2020 US election," the letter said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Democrats 2020

Recent Stories

CDA, ICT to set up 'Food Laboratory' in Islamabad

1 minute ago

Expatriate laid to rest in native town

1 minute ago

Police recovers stolen motorbike

1 minute ago

Russia, Belarus Will Soon Discuss Energy Supplies ..

1 minute ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes illegal in ..

35 minutes ago

Experts stress applying integrated management tech ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.