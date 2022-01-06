Democrats Using January 6 Anniversary to Fan Flames of Fear, Divide America - Trump

The Democrats are using the first anniversary of the events at the US Capitol on January 6 to distract Americans from the failures of President Joe Biden's policies, stoke fears and divide America, but the people see through their lies, former president Donald Trump said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Democrats are using the first anniversary of the events at the US Capitol on January 6 to distract Americans from the failures of President Joe Biden's policies, stoke fears and divide America, but the people see through their lies, former president Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"The Democrats want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through theirs lies and polarizations," Trump said in a statement. "Biden, who is destroying our Nation ...used my name today to try to further divide America. This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."