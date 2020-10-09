WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US House Democrats on Friday plan to unveil legislation to create a commission to probe President Donald Trump's capacity to execute his responsibilities.

"[House] Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressman Jamie Raskin will hold a press conference tomorrow, Friday, October 9 in the Capitol Visitor Center to discuss the introduction of The Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act," the lawmakers said in a statement on Thursday.

At the press conference, the Speaker and Rankin will discuss the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution following reports on Thursday that 34 members of the White House staff have now tested positive for COVID-19, The Hill newspaper said.

Pelosi indicated the discussion would relate to what she called a lack of transparency from the White House over Trump's health, The Hill said.

The 25th Amendment defines the presidential succession and gives the vice president and a majority of Cabinet officers the authority to declare a president unable to discharge the powers and duties of office, the newspaper noted.