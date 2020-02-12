UrduPoint.com
Democrats Will Be United By Summer, Focused Like Laser On Defeating Trump - Schumer

Wed 12th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

Democrats Will be United by Summer, Focused Like Laser on Defeating Trump - Schumer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The Democrats will move beyond the confusion of early Primary contests with a surfeit of candidates to unite in an effort to defeat President Donald Trump, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said during a press conference.

"You will see in a few months Democrats will be strongly united together, and we will be focused like a laser on beating Donald Trump. The enthusiasm that you last saw in 2008 to elect Barack Obama, you will see among Democrats this summer and fall to get Donald Trump out of office," Schumer told reporters on Tuesday evening.

The Democrats will hold their convention in mid-July to nominate a candidate for president of the United States.

At Schumer's side, Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited the 2018 midterm election in which Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, as the blueprint for how to beat the Republicans.

Meanwhile, Trump is running virtually unopposed for the Republican nomination. As Democrats prepared to vote in state of New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, Trump traveled to the state for a huge campaign rally Monday night in which fans camped for hours on the streets in sub-freezing weather to get tickets.

