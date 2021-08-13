Demographic Data From 2020 US Census Shows Increasingly Multiracial Nation - Census Bureau

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The US population is becoming increasingly multiracial as mixed racial demographics begin to increase in number and percentage across the board, the Census Bureau said in a presentation on United States redistricting and demographic data on Thursday.

"Although the white-alone population decreased by 8.6 percent since 2010, the white in-combination population saw a 316 percent change during the same period," Nicholas Jones, Senior Adviser of Race and Ethnic Research and Outreach at the Census Bureau's Population Division, said.

The Hispanic population in the United States similarly experienced a 52.9 percent decline in the percentage of their population that identified as "white alone" since 2010, but saw an increase of 567 percent in the percentage of Hispanics who identified as "two or more races.

The "some other race" population also surpassed the Black or African-American population to become the second largest demographic group in the US, Jones said.

The Census Bureau officials noted that substantial changes in methodology, including how questions are asked and coded, could account for some of the change between the 2020 census and previous ones. They said this census was the most accurate in terms of capturing the best picture of the United States' diverse population.

