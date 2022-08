Demolition of War Memorial in Riga Leads to Degradation of Russia-Latvia Ties - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The destruction of the monument to the soldiers-liberators of Riga and Latvia is unacceptable for a civilized country and leads to further degradation of relations between Moscow and Riga, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On Wednesday morning, the dismantling of the monument to the Liberators of Riga was resumed in the Latvian capital, a female figure was demolished.

"The destruction of the Monument to the soldiers of the Soviet Army the liberators of Riga and Latvia from the Nazi invaders is unacceptable for a civilized country," Zakharova said.

This is being done in spite of Latvia's international obligations and protests from its own citizens, she said.

Riga should be aware that the idea of demolishing the monument will not be able to destroy the memory of the feat of the Soviet liberators and will only lead to further "degradation of bilateral relations," the spokeswoman said.