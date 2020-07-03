UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demolition Work Begins On Long-delayed Athens Mega Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:12 PM

Demolition work begins on long-delayed Athens mega park

Demolition work began Friday on a long-delayed project to turn Athens' former airport into one of Europe's largest metropolitan parks, officials said

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Demolition work began Friday on a long-delayed project to turn Athens' former airport into one of Europe's largest metropolitan parks, officials said.

"We are laying the foundations... (for) what is possibly the largest project in the Mediterranean," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the site of the Hellinikon project on the Athens seafront.

The eight-billion-euro ($9-billion) privately-funded project is expected to create 10,000 jobs in the construction phase alone, and over 80,000 overall, Mitsotakis said.

The government has termed 200-hectare Hellinikon the "largest urban redevelopment project in Europe." The initiative, involving residences, hotels, a casino, marinas, a shopping centre and cultural venues, has been delayed for years.

Officials hope that the new park and adjoining leisure facilities will bring an additional one million tourists to Athens annually.

Situated 15 kilometres (nine miles) south of Athens, the former airport of Hellinikon was turned into a sports complex for the 2004 Olympics, but most of the venues built for the Games have rarely been used since.

According to the Greek development ministry, the first buildings will be constructed in 3.5 years. Completion will require up to eight years.

The project is funded by prominent Greek development fund Lamda, operated by the wealthy shipowning Latsis family.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Europe Athens SITE Olympics Family Government Million Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Homemade bomb injures four in Cameroon capital

3 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme: 77% task of disbursing financial ..

3 minutes ago

Prof. Dr. Syed Taslim re-appointed as Dean Kohat U ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Bolton Distorts Facts When C ..

6 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Blunder, Russia Accu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.