Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:40 AM

Demonstration Against COVID-19 Restrictions in The Hague Ends With 20 Arrests - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) At least 20 people were arrested at the Sunday demonstration against the Dutch government's coronavirus measures in The Hague, city police said.

"An unannounced demonstration on and around the Malieveld [grass field in central Hague] ended on Sunday with twenty arrests and the deployment of riot police," The Hague police said on Twitter.

Earlier, Dutch media reported that police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators protesting against the government's stringent COVID-19 restrictive measures in The Hague.

According to the NOM public broadcaster, the Sunday demonstration was attended by over 200 people, which exceeds the epidemiologically permitted number of participants.

The protesters ignored social distancing rules and did not obey calls to disperse, prompting police to use water cannons.

A demonstration was also held in Amsterdam on Sunday. At least three people were arrested and 20 fines were issued by police there.

Last week, police detained 28 people in Amsterdam during a similar unauthorized demonstration against the government's COVID-19 policy, which was attended by nearly 700 people.

On January 23, the Netherlands issued a 9 p.m. - 4.30 a.m. curfew until March 31, imposing a 95-euro ($115) fine for non-compliance. This triggered mass protests across the country.

