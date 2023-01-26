BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Hundreds of people took to the streets of Munich in Germany's Bavaria on Wednesday night to participate in a demonstration against the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, organized by the München Steht Auf peace initiative, according to videos circulating on social media.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the government decided to further increase military support for Ukraine and provide it with Leopard 2 battle tanks. German Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit specified that Berlin would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

Videos show a large number of demonstrators following a group of drummers through the city and gathering on Marienplatz, a central square in Munich, in front of the city hall.

Demonstrators carry flags and posters calling for peace and urging against the delivery of tanks to Ukraine.