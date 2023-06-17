Demonstration Against Weapon Supplies to Ukraine Held at Verona Arena

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) A rally against Western arms supplies to Kiev has been organized near the walls of the ancient Roman amphitheater Arena di Verona, where the grand opening of the 100th opera season is taking place.

The participants of the protest action expressed support for Russia, the organizers of the Friday demonstration in Verona told Sputnik.

The demonstration was organized at the Verona Arena since many Italian political figures have gathered there amid the opening of the opera season.

The protesters were holding banners saying "Russia - a friend, NATO - an enemy," "EU - an accomplice, Italy - a servant.

"

The demonstrators said they were against NATO policy, as well as the policy of Italy's government in what concerns the conflict in Ukraine.

Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. For the past months Ukraine has been pushing to be supplied with fighter jets. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.