Demonstration Flight of MiG-35 Flown by Foreign Pilot Planned for MAKS-2021 Show- Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) A demonstration flight of Russia's MiG-35 multipurpose fighter navigated by a foreign customer's pilot is planned for the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) chief, told Sputnik.

"In 2021, the FSVTS received a request to organize a demonstration flight of a MiG-35 fighter with the participation of a pilot from a foreign customer at the MAKS aerospace show," Shugaev said.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.