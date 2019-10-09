Demonstration in Support of Paris Police Attacker to Be Banned French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The demonstration in support of a Paris police attacker attempting to show him as a victim of bullying rather than a radicalized person is an "abomination" and will be banned, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Tuesday

According to media reports, Michael Harpon, 45, converted to islam some time ago and showed signs of radicalization, including endorsement of a 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo journalists, but was never formally reported. On Thursday, Harpon attacked his colleagues at the prefecture of the police in the center of the French capital. Meanwhile, Hadama Traore, formerly a candidate at the elections for the EU parliament, argues that Harpon was bullied at work over his hearing problems, which caused him to snap.

Traore's political movement has called for a rally in front of the city hall of Gonesse, where Harpon lived, on Thursday.

"The rally in support of police headquarters killer expected in Gonesse is an abomination and an insult to the memory of our police officers. I have met with the prefect of Val-d'Oise: the gathering will be banned," Castaner tweeted.

Castaner added that he had asked the state prosecutor to condemn the arguments made by the rally organizer.