UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demonstration In Support Of Paris Police Attacker To Be Banned French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Demonstration in Support of Paris Police Attacker to Be Banned French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner

The demonstration in support of a Paris police attacker attempting to show him as a victim of bullying rather than a radicalized person is an "abomination" and will be banned, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The demonstration in support of a Paris police attacker attempting to show him as a victim of bullying rather than a radicalized person is an "abomination" and will be banned, French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Tuesday.

According to media reports, Michael Harpon, 45, converted to islam some time ago and showed signs of radicalization, including endorsement of a 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo journalists, but was never formally reported. On Thursday, Harpon attacked his colleagues at the prefecture of the police in the center of the French capital. Meanwhile, Hadama Traore, formerly a candidate at the elections for the EU parliament, argues that Harpon was bullied at work over his hearing problems, which caused him to snap.

Traore's political movement has called for a rally in front of the city hall of Gonesse, where Harpon lived, on Thursday.

"The rally in support of police headquarters killer expected in Gonesse is an abomination and an insult to the memory of our police officers. I have met with the prefect of Val-d'Oise: the gathering will be banned," Castaner tweeted.

Castaner added that he had asked the state prosecutor to condemn the arguments made by the rally organizer.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Terrorist Police Interior Minister Parliament Paris 2015 Media

Recent Stories

Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2019: Iran ..

1 minute ago

JUI-F’s Azadi March: Islamabad Police prepares i ..

27 minutes ago

KP govt set up Buddhist trail to boost religious t ..

25 minutes ago

Ecuador Imposes Curfew Near Strategic Facilities - ..

10 minutes ago

All rickshaws will run on battery within next 3 to ..

10 minutes ago

PPAF successfully tests its 306KW Micro Hydro Powe ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.