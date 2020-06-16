UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demonstration In Washington Marked 2 Weeks Of Anti-Racism Protest Dispersal

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 08:50 AM

Demonstration in Washington Marked 2 Weeks of Anti-Racism Protest Dispersal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) A few hundred protesters took to the streets of Washington, DC, in continuation of a seemingly waning campaign against racial injustice and police brutality.

The demonstration, a far cry from earlier events numerically and emotionally, was to mark two weeks since a forceful dispersal of a rally in front of the White House.

"The police and all the agencies came down this street, firing flash bang grenades, they were shooting tear gas, pepper spray, all sorts of things to disrupt this demonstration and they broke us up," a speaker reminded the crowd of that day's events.

He identified himself as an activist of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Protesters carried banners "Stop the war on black America", "This is a revolt against racism" and chanted "No justice, no peace," "Defund the police" along with other slogans of the campaign ignited by George Floyd's death in a police custody in Minneapolis.

In tribute to the African American they knelt at one of Washington's central intersections.

The procession was escorted by a small police force who briefly stopped traffic along the route. There were no violent incidents during the event.

On June 1, after three days of protests in the center of Washington, DC, marred with arsons and looting, law enforcement agencies dispersed the rally at Lafayette Square allowing US President Donald Trump and his entourage to walk to the St John's Church for a photo opportunity.

Nicole Roussell, a Sputnik journalist in Washington, DC, said she was fired at by US police several times while the protest was being quelled, despite saying repeatedly she was a press staffer. As Roussell filmed protesters "being sprayed with mace in their eyes," she was shot at with a rubber bullet on her calf.

Related Topics

Firing Protest Police Washington White House Trump Traffic George Lafayette Minneapolis June Gas Church Event All From

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

8 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

9 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.