Demonstration Taking Place Outside US Embassy In Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Two dozen people gathered in front of the US embassy in Moscow on Thursday to demand that Washington stop supporting Nazi forces in Ukraine, a Sputnik correspondent reported

People were holding posters reading "The US is an empire of lies and deceit," "The US is a creator of Nazis, fascists and terrorists," and "Ukraine and Russia are one people, one country.

" They also chanted slogans such as "No to US weapon deliveries to Ukraine" and "Yankee, go home."

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in fending off Kiev's provocations. Moscow said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine. The US and other Western countries have since been pressuring Russia with sanctions.

