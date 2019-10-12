Rallies against the recently-launched military operation of Turkey in Kurd-populated north Syria have been launched by the French Kurds in Paris on Saturday, featuring demands to impose sanctions against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ensure protection of civilians in the intervention area

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Rallies against the recently-launched military operation of Turkey in Kurd-populated north Syria have been launched by the French Kurds in Paris on Saturday, featuring demands to impose sanctions against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and ensure protection of civilians in the intervention area.

On Wednesday, Erdogan announced the launch of military operation Peace Spring in north Syria against the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara designates as terrorists.

"Protect Rojava [the self-proclaimed so-called Syrian Kurdistan]," the protesters chant, as reported by a Sputnik correspondent from the scene at the Place de la Republique in the French capital. Many carry flags with written demand to free Abdullah Ocalan, the founder of the PKK who has been serving life sentence in Turkey since 1999.

The demonstrations were also supported by a number of French unions and politicians, including the National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel, members of the La France Insoumise (Untamed France) party, and others.

"We call upon all political parties, unions, association and all those who cherish democracy justice and peace to raise their voice against the military aggression that is contrary to any morale and law," the organizers, the Democratic Kurdish Council of France (CDK-F), said when starting the rally.

The organizers have urged the United Nations to establish a special airspace in the north of Syria and take immediate measures for the protection of civilians in the area. Additionally, they called upon the international and European organizations to introduce diplomatic and economic sanctions against Erdogan to stop the military operation of the Turkish troops in Syria. The CDK-F also specifically urged France to deploy its own troops on the Syrian-Turkish border in order to "stop Turkey's intervention and protect the civilian population."

The Turkish offensive in northern Syria is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish militia and IS terrorists and create a so-called safe zone along the cleared line. The military operation has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border. Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity. A number of third countries, including Russia, have called upon Turkey to refrain from actions that could create obstacles for the peace process in Syria, where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, has condemned the Turkish operation in Syria and urged Ankara to immediately wrap it up.