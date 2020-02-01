Demonstrations Against US 'Deal of The Century' Underway in Northern Gaza Strip

(@FahadShabbir)

Mass demonstrations against the US plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are underway in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump unveiled his so-called deal of the century to reconcile Israel and Palestine alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The deal calls for creating a demilitarized Palestinian state with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The finalized agreement is expected to be signed after a four-year negotiating period.

However, key Palestinian politicians have already decried the proposal and rejected it.

Hundreds of Palestinians have gathered for the demonstration near the border fence, burning US flags and portraits of Trump.

"We will never recognize any plans, including the 'deal of the century,' according to which Jerusalem will remain under Israeli occupation," Moshir Masri, a senior member of the Hamas movement, which governs the Palestinian enclave, said during a demonstration.

On Sunday, the Arab League will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the US peace plan.