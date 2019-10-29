UrduPoint.com
Demonstrations Continue In Santiago After Reshuffle Of Chilean Ministers - Reports

Tue 29th October 2019

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Chile's capital amid continuing public discontent with the current government, which saw a minister reshuffle on Monday, media report.

A major demonstration took place in Plaza Italia in Santiago on Monday. La Republica newspaper reported on Monday afternoon that a vehicle carrying police officers ran over one demonstrator in Chile's capital.

Earlier on Monday, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers, amid mass protests in the country.

A state of emergency was announced by Pinera on October 18, when protests against planned subway fare increases turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to subway stations and buses. The state of emergency ended at midnight on Sunday.

Curfews have been issued several times in various cities, including the capital.

Chile's authorities have promised to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems in the country and Pinera has suspended the planned subway fare increase, but these measures have failed to calm the demonstrators.

