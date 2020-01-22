Demonstrations Start in Lebanon After New Cabinet Announced

(@imziishan)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Protests have started in Lebanon after the composition of the new cabinet was announced on Tuesday, witnesses report clashes with police in the capital, Beirut, and in the country's second-largest city of Tripoli.

"We have come out into the streets because by forming such a government they are trying to fool us. They say that the [new] ministers are all independent technocrats. But, actually, all the ministers are affiliated with the ruling parties one way or another; they worked in the ministries under different governments. So we are against this government," one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.

According to witnesses, in Beirut, as well as in some other cities in Lebanon, demonstrators have blocked roads and highways.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun appointed Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old professor at the American University of Beirut, as the new prime minister and tasked him with forming a new cabinet at the end of last year.

On Tuesday, Lebanon's presidency announced the formation of the new cabinet. The government of Saad Hariri, consisting of 30 ministers, resigned in late October of last year, amid large-scale anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.

The country's new cabinet consists of 20 ministers, including five women. Zeina Akar has become the first female Minister of Defense in Lebanon. She will also serve as the country's Deputy Prime Minister.