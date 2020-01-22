UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demonstrations Start In Lebanon After New Cabinet Announced

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Wed 22nd January 2020 | 03:50 AM

Demonstrations Start in Lebanon After New Cabinet Announced

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2020) Protests have started in Lebanon after the composition of the new cabinet was announced on Tuesday, witnesses report clashes with police in the capital, Beirut, and in the country's second-largest city of Tripoli.

"We have come out into the streets because by forming such a government they are trying to fool us. They say that the [new] ministers are all independent technocrats. But, actually, all the ministers are affiliated with the ruling parties one way or another; they worked in the ministries under different governments. So we are against this government," one of the demonstrators told Sputnik.

According to witnesses, in Beirut, as well as in some other cities in Lebanon, demonstrators have blocked roads and highways.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun appointed Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old professor at the American University of Beirut, as the new prime minister and tasked him with forming a new cabinet at the end of last year.

On Tuesday, Lebanon's presidency announced the formation of the new cabinet. The government of Saad Hariri, consisting of 30 ministers, resigned in late October of last year, amid large-scale anti-government protests triggered by an economic crisis.

The country's new cabinet consists of 20 ministers, including five women. Zeina Akar has become the first female Minister of Defense in Lebanon. She will also serve as the country's Deputy Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Tripoli Beirut Lebanon October Women All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Virus fears infect global markets

3 hours ago

DP World and Swissterminal enter strategic partner ..

4 hours ago

18 clubs from 9 Arab countries will compete in AWS ..

4 hours ago

IES 2020 begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

4 hours ago

UAE closely following EU's decision to apply new t ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.