UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Demonstrators Block Southern Exits From Beirut To Protest Harsh Living Conditions

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

Demonstrators Block Southern Exits From Beirut to Protest Harsh Living Conditions

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A group of demonstrators blocked southern exits from Beirut on Thursday in protest of economic woes, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

To obstruct traffic, dozens of protesters used dumpsters, which they set on fire. As a result, the two main southern exits - in the neighborhood of Ouzai and near the Kuwait embassy - remained blocked for about two hours.

The military, who arrived at the scene, has managed to partially restore traffic in the area of the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission.

Demonstrators daily block streets of Beirut and other cities to express their dissatisfaction with harsh living conditions linked to rising food prices, unemployment and power outages in residential areas for more than 15 hours a day and the banking crisis, which left the accounts of depositors almost frozen.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in 30 years, which prompted mass nationwide demonstrations in October and resulted in the resignation of then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

In April, the new government of Hassan Diab unveiled an economic stability package, which includes large-scale reforms and financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, with which talks are progressing rather slowly.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Kuwait Traffic Beirut April October From Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

21 minutes ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

36 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.