Demonstrators Block Southern Exits From Beirut to Protest Harsh Living Conditions

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) A group of demonstrators blocked southern exits from Beirut on Thursday in protest of economic woes, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

To obstruct traffic, dozens of protesters used dumpsters, which they set on fire. As a result, the two main southern exits - in the neighborhood of Ouzai and near the Kuwait embassy - remained blocked for about two hours.

The military, who arrived at the scene, has managed to partially restore traffic in the area of the Kuwaiti diplomatic mission.

Demonstrators daily block streets of Beirut and other cities to express their dissatisfaction with harsh living conditions linked to rising food prices, unemployment and power outages in residential areas for more than 15 hours a day and the banking crisis, which left the accounts of depositors almost frozen.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in 30 years, which prompted mass nationwide demonstrations in October and resulted in the resignation of then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

In April, the new government of Hassan Diab unveiled an economic stability package, which includes large-scale reforms and financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, with which talks are progressing rather slowly.