Demonstrators Break Into Mexico Presidential Palace
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Protesters smashed open a door to Mexico's presidential palace on Wednesday as they demanded justice for 43 students whose murky disappearance nearly a decade ago shocked the country.
A few dozen demonstrators rammed a pick-up truck into an entrance to the National Palace while President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was holding a press conference inside, television images showed.
A handful of hooded protesters were then seen entering and security personnel responded to repel them, using what was thought to be pepper spray, before calm was restored.
Presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said the demonstrators had only reached an entrance area and not the main building.
Lopez Obrador described the incident as a "very clear plan of provocation."
"They would like us to respond violently. We're not going to do it.
We're not repressors," he said.
"The door will be fixed and there's no problem," Lopez Obrador added calmly, shortly before concluding his news conference at the usual time.
Several windows were smashed and graffiti sprayed on the outer walls of the palace, including the words "We just want a dialogue," according to an AFP reporter.
Although the wooden doors of the National Palace, built during the Spanish colonial period, had previously been targeted by other protesters, it is believed to be the first time in recent years that one has been broken open.
"They hit the door first with a metal security fence, but when they saw that they did not make a dent in the thick wood they took an electricity company truck," said Miguel Hernandez, a 52-year-old shoe shiner who witnessed the incident.
"With that truck they managed to break down the door," he added.
