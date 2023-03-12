ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2023) An estimated 2,000 - 3,000 people took part in a rally in the Swiss capital of Bern, calling on the country's government to maintain a policy of neutrality in relation to the events in Ukraine, local media report.

The protest was held on Saturday evening in Bern's main square, where the government buildings are located, the Berner Zeitung newspaper said. The demonstrators were urging the Swiss authorities to terminate sanctions against Russia and have Switzerland return to "100% neutrality.

"

According to Berner Zeitung, about 2,000 - 3,000 people participated in the protest.

Last month, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said that Switzerland was ready to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and provide its own platform for negotiations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik in February that since Switzerland had lost its neutral status by joining the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, it could not serve as a platform for Russia-Ukraine negotiations.