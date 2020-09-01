UrduPoint.com
Demonstrators In Helsinki Demand Finland's Withdrawal From EU, Gov't Resignation - Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Demonstrators in Helsinki Demand Finland's Withdrawal From EU, Gov't Resignation - Police

About 350 activists gathered on Tuesday near the Parliament House building in the Finnish capital of Helsinki to demand the government's resignation and the country's withdrawal from the European Union, police said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) About 350 activists gathered on Tuesday near the Parliament House building in the Finnish capital of Helsinki to demand the government's resignation and the country's withdrawal from the European Union, police said.

A call to participate in the protest demanding a so-called Fixit has been circulating online.

All those unhappy with the incumbent government's tax and budget policies and subsidies for the southern EU members, and those "concerned about the well-being of their own people" were invited to take part.

"A demonstration is being held in front of the parliament building under the slogan 'Finland leaves the EU, the cabinet resigns.' There are about 350 participants in total, the event is taking place peacefully," Helsinki police wrote on Twitter.

The protest began at 1.30 p.m. (10:30 GMT) and is expected to end at 4.30 p.m.

More Stories From World

