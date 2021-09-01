Demonstrators in Marseille Call on Macron to Resign - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the southern city of Marseille on Wednesday for a three-day visit and was met by a group of demonstrators shouting "Macron, resign!" the BFMTV broadcaster said.

The incident occurred upon the president's arrival at the city hall, where he was greeted by Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan, according to the report.

Macron's agenda for the trip to the city includes meetings with local officials and a visit to the northern districts to address security issues in the area.