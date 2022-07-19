Demonstrators in Rome Call on Draghi to Stay

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) A rally in support of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was held in central Rome on Monday night, with similar pro-government demonstrations having been held in other Italian cities.

Several hundred people gathered in the Italian capital on Monday evening, according to a Sputnik correspondent. The demonstrators were holding banners saying "Forward with Draghi for the future of Italy" and "The problem is not the parties' trust in Draghi, but Draghi's trust in the parties."

The demonstrators were saying that a respectable leader with experience, namely Draghi, should lead Italy and help resolve issues such as inflation and the Ukraine crisis.

A petition calling on Draghi not to step down, launched by the Italia Viva party, has already been signed by about 100,000 people.

Earlier on Monday, Italian media reported that Draghi's speech in the country's parliament on Wednesday will be accompanied by a vote of confidence in his government.

Last Thursday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected Draghi's resignation. Draghi announced that he would resign from the post of head of government, even though the Senate has expressed confidence in the cabinet in connection with the adoption of an economic support decree. One member of the ruling coalition, the Five-Star Movement (M5S), refused to take part in the vote, so Draghi proclaimed the national majority non-existent.

Draghi is expected to repeat his resignation appeal during his Wednesday address to parliament. He has stated earlier that he is not prepared to head the government without the Five-Star Movement, nor is he going to form a new cabinet, considering the new configuration of the majority coalition.