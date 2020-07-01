Demonstrators Must Leave Seattle Protest Zone Within 8 Minutes - Police

Law enforcement officers in the US city of Seattle have ordered the demonstrators in the protest zone to leave the area within eight minutes or face arrest, the Seattle Police Department announced via Twitter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Law enforcement officers in the US city of Seattle have ordered the demonstrators in the protest zone to leave the area within eight minutes or face arrest, the Seattle Police Department announced via Twitter.

"Commanders have issued a dispersal order in accordance with the Mayor's emergency order. All protestors are being asked to leave the immediate area within eight minutes. Safe exit is to the South and West," the Twitter said.