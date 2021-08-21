UrduPoint.com

Demonstrators Rally In Support Of Afghanistan In Central London

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:52 PM

Demonstrators Rally in Support of Afghanistan in Central London

People have gathered for a demonstration in support of Afghanistan near Hyde Park in central London, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday

The protesters turned on national music and unfurled a huge flag of Afghanistan. They carried posters calling for democracy and "immediate action" from the international community to stop the Taliban (designated as terrorist by the UN and Russia).

The Afghan Association Paiwand told Sputnik earlier that the event had been authorized by the city authorities. The police are on duty at the scene.

The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after a weeks-long offensive, prompting the civilian government to collapse. President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, meanwhile, has come under fire for his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan as he allegedly refused to interrupt his holiday to call his Afghan counterpart, Haneef Atmar, to discuss the evacuation of Afghan interpreters ahead of the Taliban takeover.

