WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Democrats repeatedly slammed President Donald Trump on the first night of the Democratic National Convention, focusing on his administration's crackdown on protesters, police violence and the handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The convention, nominally being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was largely virtual with live-streamed speeches and pre-recorded messages. Monday night marked the first of four which will wrap up on Thursday with a speech by Joe Biden after he is formally nominated as the party's 2020 presidential nominee.

The night opened with a DNC video montage of protesters and calls for "rising up," highlighting one of the night's key themes: police violence. The brother of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man killed by a white police officer in Minnesota in May, early on in the program asked for a moment of silence to honor his brother and others lost to hate and injustice.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama mentioned the consequences of Trump's downplaying of the COVID-19 pandemic and on the international stage having "turned our back" on alliances formed by the Eisenhower and Reagan administrations.

"Here at home, as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and never-ending list of innocent people of color continue to be murdered," Obama said. "Stating the simple fact that a black life matters is still met with derision from the nation's highest office because whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

The DNC played a video to pay tribute to people in the United States who have died because of COVID-19, including over 900 healthcare workers.

As of Monday evening, the United States has more than 170,400 deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 5.4 million cases overall, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo compared Trump's handling of the pandemic to the administration's governing that he says has caused division in the United States and flamed hate against immigrants and minority groups in the country.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer added that Trump "is a president who fights his fellow Americans rather than the virus that's killing us and our economy."

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized Trump's decision to use force to quell protests in front of the White House.

"While we were peacefully protesting, Donald Trump was plotting... He sent troops and camouflage into our streets, he sent tear gas into the air, and Federal helicopters," Bowser said. "I knew if he did this to DC, he would do it to your city or your town."

US Senator Bernie Sanders said Trump is "not just a threat to Democracy... his actions fanned this pandemic."

Sanders also slammed Trump for the economic crisis that has emerged in the United States because of Trump's mishandling of the pandemic. Sanders, who dropped out of the race to support Biden, also warned that Trump's authoritarianism must be stopped.

Earlier in the day, Biden campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley-Dillon told reporters that the Democratic candidate is leading or competitive in at least ten states that Trump won in 2016. Biden is ahead nationally in the most recent ten polls posted on realclearpolitics.com by an average of about 7%. However, the same site shows Biden leading in the largest battleground states including Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.