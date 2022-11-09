Dems Win Senate Races in Maryland, Illinois as GOP Gain Seats in Alabama, Oklahoma - AP

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Democrats won Senate races in the US states of Maryland and Illinois, while Republicans gained seats in Alabama and Oklahoma, the Associated Press (AP) said on Tuesday.

In Maryland, Democrat Chris Van Hollen won over Republican Chris Chaffee, according to the report.

Democrat Tummy Duckworth won in Illinois with over 62 percent of votes. Republican Ratie Salvy has about 36 percent of votes.

In Alabama, Republican Katie Britt won over Democrat Will Boyd, while in Oklahoma Republicans Marwayne Mullin and James Lanford won their races.