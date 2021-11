Dendias Says Discussed Upcoming Visit of Greek Prime Minister to Russia With Lavrov

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday that he held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's upcoming trip to Russia

"I had an extensive phone conversation with #Russia FM S.#Lavrov. Focus on bilateral relations ahead of @PrimeministerGR's visit to Moscow on 8 December, as well as on developments in the Mediterranean region," Dendias tweeted.