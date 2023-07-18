Open Menu

Dengue Fever Cases Confirmed In Central Egypt - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2023 | 11:25 PM

Several cases of Dengue fever have been confirmed in the village of El Alikat in the Qena region in central Egypt, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday

On Monday, Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar traveled to the Qena Governorate to investigate reports of a Dengue outbreak. Earlier on Tuesday, Ragi Tawadros, undersecretary of Qena's health ministry, told Sputnik that there was no threat of the disease spreading beyond the village.

"The analysis results, laboratory tests, mosquito density measurements, classification, insect tracking and larval examination revealed the presence of a Dengue fever mosquito known as Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito)," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that samples from "some of the patients tested positive for Dengue fever."

"The Ministry of Health and Population confirms that all cases of the infection were mild. (The patients) were treated at home. No one from the village was hospitalized due to Dengue fever. No deaths were detected," the ministry said.

All preventive measures were taken to combat the transmission of the disease and limit its spread, it noted.

Dengue fever is a tropical disease caused by the dengue virus and transmitted to humans via by infected mosquito bites. According to the data from WHO, about half of the world's population currently face the risk of being infected with Dengue fever, and the annual number of cases is estimated at 100-400 million.

