Dengue Fever Could Cause National Health Crisis in Bangladesh - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services has admitted an "alarming" deterioration in the Dengue fever situation in the country, warning that the ongoing spike in cases could trigger a national crisis, local media reported on Monday.

"The pressure (of Dengue patients) is mounting, if the trend continues our capacity will exhaust," the chief of the Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, was quoted by Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency as saying.

Over 20,000 people have been infected with Dengue fever since the beginning of 2023, 106 of them have died, the news outlet reported.

The DGHS was instructed to monitor private hospitals in the country to ensure they do not charge extra fees for the treatment of Dengue patients, Health Services Division Secretary Anwar Hossain Howlader said.

Due to high risks of Dengue cases spreading in the Bangladeshi capital, the mayor of Dhaka South city corporation, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, said that the authorities had deployed mobile courts to penalize people who own commercial, residential and under-construction estate property if they failed to destroy mosquitoes' breeding grounds on their territory.

Meanwhile, health experts called on the city corporations to increase the number of volunteers to better control the Dengue situation in the country.

Dengue fever is a tropical disease caused by the dengue virus and transmitted to humans via bites by infected mosquitoes. According to the data from WHO, about one half of the world's population currently face the risk of being infected with Dengue fever, and the annual number of cases is estimated at 100-400 million.