Dengue Fever Hits More than 50,000 in Yemen, Adds to Existing Crises - Aid Group

A Dengue fever outbreak that sickened more than 50,000 people in Yemen last year and killed 78 children threatens to increase sharply this year, requiring urgent efforts to strengthen health care in a nation already experiencing the world's worst humanitarian crisis, Save the Children said in a press release on Tuesday

"Cases have been recorded in almost all governorates in Yemen with the most affected being Hudaydah and Aden which recorded more than 60 percent of the deaths in the country," the release said. "Seventy-eight children under 16 have already died in the outbreak of Dengue related illness in Yemen, with more than 52,000 suspected cases being recorded across the country.

Save the Children pointed out that the toll in 2019 potentially signals the onset of an epidemic of the mosquito-borne disease.

A widespread Dengue fever outbreak would add to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, widely considered to be the worst in the world.

Nearly four years of conflict has forced more than 4 million people to flee their homes, and an estimated 80 percent of the population - 24 million people - are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

If measures are not urgently put in place to strengthen the health care system so that cases can be detected early, the death total which reached 192 people by the end of 2019, could increase sharply, Save the Children said.