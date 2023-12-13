Open Menu

Denis Mukwege: Nobel-winning Doctor Hoping To Heal DR Congo

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Bukavu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pumping his fist in the air, Nobel Peace prize winner Denis Mukwege has pledged justice, dignity and credibility in his campaign for DR Congo's presidency against a field of old political hands.

The energetic 68-year-old surgical gynaecologist, who won the Nobel for his work with rape victims, may be a political newcomer but he has long been a government critic.

In fiery tones on the stump, he has promised to end poverty, conflict and corruption in the central African country if he wins on December 20.

As an alternative to the venal political class in the Democratic Republic of Congo he has long denounced, analysts say his outsider status is both an asset and a handicap.

Mukwege's public image is clean but relatively obscure in the vast country, where he lacks both a large voter base and the financing needed to run an effective campaign.

"He gives me the impression of being more serious than all the others who parade here," said Alphonsine Zawadi at a recent rally in the northern city of Kisangani.

Pierrot Kono, who also came to hear Mukwege speak, said the candidate had never embezzled money and could "get us out of the vicious circle of war and poverty".

But Samson, a student, echoed a widespread view that Mukwege's candidacy was unrealistic.

"He has no experience of politics and it's too early to award him the presidency," he said.

Mukwege is best known for founding the Panzi hospital and foundation in conflict-torn eastern DRC, after witnessing the horrific injuries and diseases suffered by survivors.

