MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Ukrainian Patriarch Filaret Denisenko's split with the new non-canonical Orthodox Church shows that the Constantinople Church's gamble has failed, Vladimir Legoida, spokesman for the Moscow Patriarchate, said Thursday.

A gathering of Ukrainian Orthodox Church leaders earlier in the day, helmed by Denisenko, ended in a surprise cancellation of the church union announced in late 2018 and criticism of Constantinople Patriarch's decision to hand a document to Kiev that recognized the new church's separation from the Moscow Patriarchate.

"Hence, [Constantinople Patriarch] Phanar's bid to unify two non-Canonical church groups only led to their proliferation. Instead of two churches ... they now have three," Legoida wrote in the Telegram messaging app.

He said the Moscow Patriarchate had warned Ukraine that divisions would only grow after it created a separate, "unified" church. The Ukrainian Church of the Moscow Patriarchate kept its ties to Moscow but has since faced raids and land grabs authorized by Ukrainian authorities.